Daycare manager allegedly left 7 kids alone to go tanning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The manager of a Bend daycare is accused of leaving seven children alone so she could go get herself a tan, police say.

The Bend Police Department say 31-year-old January Neatherlin abandoned the children, ages ranged from 6 months to 4 years old, and was later spotted at a local tanning salon.

After an anonymous tip, police began watching her home on Blue Bush Courtyard. The residence was used as a daycare service. Detectives say they watched parents drop off numerous children at the home, and a couple hours later, they saw Neatherlin leave in a vehicle.

When detectives spoke with her at the tanning salon, they noticed she didn’t have the kids.

Police knocked on the door at Neatherlin’s home, but nobody answered. Fearing for the safety of unsupervised children, they entered the residence. There, they found the seven kids.

Authorities called the Department of Human Services and all of the parents who had dropped their children off. Some parents chose to have their kids examined at a nearby hospital, police say due to their young ages.

Neatherlin was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on suspicion of second-degree child neglect, reckless endangering, first-degree theft by deception and criminal mistreatment, according to the Bend Police Department.