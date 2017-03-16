Alabama woman escapes kidnapper by jumping from trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the woman was taken from 4th Ave A and 38th St in Avondale Tuesday night around 10:30 while walking up to her apartment. The suspect, an unknown black male, approached her and pulled out a gun. Shelton says he demanded money, and when she told him she didn;t have any, he forced her into the back of her car. He later made her get into the trunk of her vehicle.

The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.

The victim was able to escape at a gas station on Bessemer Road. When he began to drive off, she was able to open the trunk and jump out. She then ran inside the gas station and called 911.

Her black Nissan Altima was located Wednesday morning on 3rd Ave W.