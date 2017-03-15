Xbox One controller battery chargers recalled over burn hazard

WAVY Staff Published:
Courtesy: CPSC

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than 100,000 Energizer battery chargers for Xbox One controllers have been recalled over a burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers can overheat, posing the hazard.

Around 121,000 chargers sold between February 2016 and February 2017 are part of the recall.

The commission says there have been 24 reports of chargers overheating, as well as six reports of chargers emitting a burning odor.

No injuries have been reported, according to the commission.

Consumers are urged to contact Performance Designed Products for a full refund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s