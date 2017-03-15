Wild Animal Wednesday: Pygmy Goat

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday we feature our Pygmy Goat exhibit. He’s all the way from Nigeria, and isn’t expected to grow more than 30 lbs in his lifetime. The one thing you’ll notice about the Pygmy is their beautiful blue eyes, which is a trait of their species. Wild Animal Safari also features other baby animal exhibits, such as their sheep and deer exhibit, that you should take a look at as well. Please be sure to get your tickets now, due to high volumes during the week of Spring Break. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

Advertisement