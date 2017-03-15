Warming stations open ahead of freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga — Several warming stations are now open in the Columbus area as temperatures dip below freezing.

Valley Rescue Mission announces volunteers have been setting up extra beds since Tuesday afternoon. The organization says intake paperwork will be suspended and anyone who comes to the shelter will be allowed to stay until Friday at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Safehouse Ministries says its warming station will be open Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and stay open until Thursday afternoon.