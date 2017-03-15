SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Our next Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner has done an excellent job of getting his students interested in finance.

Meet Smiths Station Freshman Center teacher Timm McGonegle who accpeted the honor this week from News 3’s Carlos Williams. The 10 year educator teaches his ninth graders career preparedness and real world readiness to include finance.

Student Kylie Sonickson nominated Mr. McGonegle and says she learned a lot from her amazing teacher.

Mr. McGonegle, A Columbus State University graduate, was both surprised and elated to receive the award.