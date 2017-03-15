St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Corned beef & cabbage chowder

CHICOPEE, Mass. — (Mass Appeal) It’s the traditional corned beef and cabbage with a winter twist. Moe Shea with the Hood showed us how to make Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder.
Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 small onion, diced
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 3 carrots, diced
- 3 potatoes, cooked and diced (peeled if desired)
- 2 cups, corned beef, cooked and diced
- ¼ head of cabbage sliced (3 cups)
- 2 cups beef broth (chicken is OK too)
- 2 cups milk (2%)
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 bay leafs
Instructions:
- Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and carrot (if using fresh) and stir occasionally until the vegetables are slightly softened (about 5 min).
- Stir in the flour and cook for one min
- Slowly stir in broth, milk and seasonings.
- Bring to a simmer and cook until it begins to thicken.
- Add diced potatoes, corned beef, and cabbage (and veggies if they were previously cooked and leftover)
- Simmer until warm
- *If using leftover veggies add them at the end of cooking so they do not overcook. You just want them to be re-warmed.
This recipe is derived from “The Foodie Affair”