Shelters open doors due to cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Due to the cold weather, Valley Rescue Mission and the Safehouse opened their doors for folks to seek refuge out of the cold weather.

Valley Rescue Mission opened their men’s emergency shelter on Tuesday and plans to take in men through Thursday morning. Tuesday night, 61 men stayed at the shelter, which is slightly more than their normal number.

Willie Owens was one of them.

“I’ve been there before,” Owens said. “Frostbite, your hands about to freeze, you catch pneumonia, the hospital is full, you have to wait two or three hours to be seen. So, I’ve been there before. It’s a big blessing because they feed you, they have church, they have Bibles everywhere. You can’t lose with that.”

The Safehouse opened their warming facility Wednesday morning and plans to stay open through Thursday afternoon.