Need help with your NCAA Tournament bracket? SportzEdge has your back

It’s March Madness, the greatest time of the year. Looking for some help with your bracket? Don’t know which teams to believe in, in this crazy college hoops season? We’ve got your back. We’re breaking down every first-round game in the field of 68, plus looking ahead at which teams will make the run to the Final Four.
Here is a list of games (by region) we’ve previewed so far.
Check back for constant updates Sunday and Monday:
EAST
Will No. 1 Villanova reach the Final Four?
8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Virginia Tech
5. Virginia vs. 12. UNC-Wilmington
4. Florida vs. 13. East Tennessee State
6. SMU vs. 11. Providence or USC
3. Baylor vs. 14. New Mexico State
7. South Carolina vs. 10. Marquette
WEST
How far will No. 1 Gonzaga advance?
8. Northwestern vs. 9. Vanderbilt
5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Princeton
How far will No. 2 Arizona advance?
MIDWEST
How far will No. 1 Kansas advance?
8. Miami vs. 9. Michigan State
6. Creighton vs. 11. Rhode Island
7. Michigan vs. 10. Oklahoma State
How far will No. 2 Louisville advance?
SOUTH
How far will No. 1 North Carolina advance?
5. Minnesota vs. 12. Middle Tennessee
6. Cincinnati vs. 11. Kansas State or Wake Forest
7. Dayton vs. 10. Wichita State