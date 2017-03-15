Lane to close on Cherokee Avenue for sewer work

COLUMBUS, Ga — Drivers in the Lakebottom area should expect delays as Columbus Water Works plans to close part of Cherokee Avenue.

Columbus Water Works announces crews will shut down part of the road while they continue to remove tree roots that may interfere with the sewer system. CWW says the roots could cause backups and overflows.

Starting Wednesday, about 550 feet of southbound traffic will be limited to one lane along Cherokee Avenue, just north of Garrard Street. Workers in the area will be relining pipes where roots have already been removed.

CWW says the project will likely last until Friday, April 7.

Motorists should expect delays and approach the area with caution. Pedestrians are also warned to avoid places where Columbus Water Works has placed above-ground pumping systems to continue sewer service for residents during the project.