Freezing Temperatures Return

We have a stretch of sunny, dry days ahead but a couple of cold nights before things revert back to more typical March weather.

Columbus reached a low of 30º this morning, the city’s lowest temperature since January 10 when we also hit 30º. Wind chill factors at times ranged as low as the upper teens and lower 20s thanks to northwest winds that held up during the night. Even with full sunshine today, the flow of cold air continues and highs will struggle to make it up to the 50-degree mark.

With the dome of high pressure drifting almost overhead tonight, we will see winds diminish to near calm, providing almost ideal conditions for temperatures to fall. Clear skies, light winds, and a dry air mass will all contribute to lows Thursday morning in the 20s area-wide. The record low for March 16 in Columbus is 27º set back in 1988, and given those conditions we could threaten that daily record tomorrow. The average date in Columbus for the last freezing temperature is March 14, so our recent bout with cold weather is not too unusual.

Highs won’t warm up much on Thursday, and then we will likely drop into the 30s again Friday morning. But then a warming trend will kick in as the large surface high drifts off to the east and the air mass is modified by the sun, and we get southerly winds on the back side of the high bringing back milder air in time for the weekend. A pattern shift hints at a significant warmup next week with highs returning to above normal levels.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast