Fourth arrest made in 5 Corner Lotto murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police has made another arrest into the 5 Corner Lotto shooting.

Sergeant Locey with Columbus police confirms to News 3 that Courtney Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

As News 3 reported, police responded to a robbery call at the 5 Corner Lotto store back on November 6. Officers found store owner Gautamkumar Patel and his son Vatsel Patel shot at the scene. Vatsel passed away and his father survived after surgery.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more updates.