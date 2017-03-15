Fort Benning holds emergency response training exercise

By Published: Updated:
(File)

FORT BENNING, Ga. — If you hear an unusual amount of sirens and see an odd number of flashing lights and emergency vehicles around Fort Benning today, don’t worry — it’s just a drill.

Fort Benning announces it’s annual post-wide training exercise will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This full-scale exercise is intended to “validate emergency response and consequence management plans, and capture lessons learned for possible revision of existing policies and procedures.”

The exercise will be held on post in the vicinity of First Division Road and Highway 27, near the Harmony Church Access Control Point. Nearby residents will notice an increased amount of emergency response vehicles and hear sirens throughout the day.

Fort Benning also warns approaching motorists to expect delays as law enforcement will be detouring vehicles around the training area.

