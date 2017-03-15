Family of student amputee files $25 million lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A $25-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against the Muscogee County School District.

The family of Montravious Thomas, the teen who was allegedly body slammed by

A contracted employee of the district filed a 128-page suit on Monday.

Renee Tucker, the family’s attorney says Montravious Thomas was injured in September after a contracted employee at Edgewood Student Services Center allegedly body slammed the teen three times.

Renee tucker said, “There were various rules that were violated and broken and had those rules not been violated and if treatment had been provided to Montravious he wouldn’t of suffered the loss of his limb and there wouldn’t have been any other injuries.”

Tucker says the $25-million dollar lawsuit was meant to send a strong message to the school district.

“The heinous act that was originally committed, the failure to report that act, the failure to obtain medical treatment and failure to report information to his mother and others who have asked,” said Tucker.

The lawsuit names seven defendants in addition to the Muscogee County School District.

David Lewis, the MCSD Superintendent of Education.

Bryant Mosley, the contracted Behavioral Specialist who allegedly body slammed Montravious.

The Mentoring and Behavioral Services LLC.

Zehra Malone, a MCSD Teacher at Edgewood.

Phyllis Fox, a MCSD Paraprofessional at Edgewood.

Eddie Powell, a MCSD Assistant Principal at Edgewood.

Gisela Huggins, a MCSD Bus Driver.

The school district’s Communications Director Valerie Fuller gave News 3 this statement.

“MCSD does not comment on pending litigation. A response to any complaint will be timely submitted in the proper forum.”

There’s no word on when or if this case will head to trial.