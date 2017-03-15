Construction crews in area to close Lamore Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga — Motorists approaching Lamore Drive should plan a little extra time to make it through a detour route to avoid an area where construction crews are working to deconstruct a crane.

Columbus Consolidated Government announces starting Wednesday, workers will disassemble a crane for the new bridge construction on Forrest Road. Lamore Drive will be closed to all traffic between Lamore Street and Forrest Road.

A signed detour route will be provided along Forrest Road, Snelling Drive, and Lamore Street. Lamore Drive is expected to be closed for approximately two days.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

All questions regarding the closure should be directed to Alex Laffey, Columbus Traffic Engineering Department, at 706-225-3957.