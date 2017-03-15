Coldest morning tomorrow then warmer to end the week

By Published:

If you can make it through tonight with these freezing temperatures, then it’s smooth sailing as we’ll continue to gradually warm up starting tomorrow afternoon. Mid-50s tomorrow with lots of sun. St. Patrick’s Day will be our last morning in the 30s. We’ll then warm up nicely to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Any plans you have will not be impacted by weather! Saturday could reach the 70s depending on how much sun we get with the chance of showers staying to our north. The rest of the weekend looks great – with warmer temperatures heading into the official start of spring on Monday!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s