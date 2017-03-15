Club Medallion Owner plans on mentoring the youth

Related Coverage Club Medallion owner decides to permanently shut down

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Owner of Club Medallion says he’s closing the doors and turning in the keys to the club on Monday and that he plans on mentoring the youth.

The club is closing because of the recent shooting and gun violence.

Tyrome Tukes owns the club and he says his sites are set on helping the youth.

“I would like to get these young guys out here who have no guidance to point them in the direction of being millionaires. Show them how to make money, not the wrong way. You don’t always have to be a ball player, there’s more than one way to get it,” said Tukes.

Tukes plans on using the recent shooting as a way to keep kids away from gun violence.

He says the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and it’s time to teach kids the tools they’ll need to be successful business men and women.