Car crashes into abandoned building

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police confirm a car crashed into an empty building at the intersection of Illges Road and Moorehouse Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say it appears the driver of a blue Mazda 6 lost control around 3 a.m. and drove straight through and empty storefront. No one was inside at the time and the driver fled the scene.

Officers report severe damage to both the car and the building.

Power and gas company representatives are on the scene checking the building for safety.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.