Barack Obama shares his March Madness bracket

Trump declined an offer to continue the tradition

KOIN Staff Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped’’ during last year's election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, former President Barack Obama has been sharing his picks for the NCAA basketball tournament on air with ESPN and once again shared his bracket online.

Obama’s brackets 

Obama picked the women’s teams from UConn and Notre Dame to face off and predicted 2016 champs UConn would win.

Obama has North Carolina beating Duke in the men’s tournament.

For the Oregon fans — Obama predicts the Oregon Men’s Basketball team falling to Michigan. The Oregon State women go further in Obama’s bracket, but lose to South Carolina.

President Donald Trump declined ESPN’s offer to follow in Obama’s footsteps and fill out a bracket for the 2017 tournament.

You can catch March Madness games on KOIN 6 News.

