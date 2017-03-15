Auburn University reports confirmed case of mumps

AUBRUN, Ala. — Auburn University announces it is investigating a confirmed case of a student with mumps.

A press release by the Auburn University Medical Clinic says the notification came in Tuesday, but the student is not currently on campus. The university is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to determine when the student was infected and it that person was contagious while on campus.

The release says the investigation will notify anyone in the student’s classes and recent contacts if necessary.

Below is a letter being distributed to the campus community:

Dear Members of the Auburn University Community,

The Auburn University Medical Clinic has confirmed that an undergraduate student who resides off campus has been diagnosed with a case of the mumps.

The risk of mumps can be significantly reduced with two measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines, which most people get as children. With few exceptions, students admitted to Auburn University are required to be immunized for mumps and other contagious diseases. For persons who have not received two doses of the vaccine, the Alabama Department of Public Health strongly recommends the following:

Persons who received only one dose of MMR vaccine should immediately receive a second MMR vaccination at their doctor’s office or county health department.

Persons who do not have any record of MMR vaccination either should get both doses, or should not attend classes for 25 days after exposure to mumps. For those who may have been directly exposed to the individual who tested positive for mumps, the 25-day exposure would end March 28, 2017.

What is mumps?

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can cause puffy cheeks, swollen jaws, fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

How does mumps spread?

Mumps spreads from person to person via droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread directly through sharing utensils, or indirectly when people with mumps touch surfaces without washing their hands, and then others touch those same surfaces and proceed to touch their mouths or noses.

What are the symptoms of mumps?

The most common symptoms of mumps include puffy cheeks, swollen jaws, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen or tender salivary glands below the ear. Some people may have mild or no symptoms. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

What should I do if I think I have the mumps?

If you think you may have the mumps, seek medical attention at the Auburn University Medical Clinic, East Alabama Medical Center, or through a private physician.

How can I be sure I’ve received the recommended vaccinations?

Students who are unsure of their immunization status may contact the Auburn University Medical Clinic at 334-844-4416. Employees should contact their personal physicians. Students and employees who have not received the recommended vaccinations can get vaccinated at the Auburn University Medical Clinic or through their personal physician.

Who should be concerned about being exposed in this situation?

Members of the Auburn University campus community who feel they may have been in contact with this student and have noticed a swelling of the glands below their ears are urged to get screened for mumps. Testing is available at the Auburn University Medical Clinic or through your personal physician. If you have concerns about exposure, please call the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-469-4599.

For more information about the mumps, please see the CDC’s website.

Students with general questions or concerns about this situation should contact the Auburn University Medical Clinic between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (Saturday), call the Auburn University Department of Campus Safety & Security’s on-call number (334) 750-9795, or send an email to campussafety@auburn.edu.

We will continue to monitor this situation and maintain contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Additional updates will be available at the Auburn University website.

We are keeping the student and family in our thoughts and prayers.