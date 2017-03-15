1 person dead after early morning Warm Springs house fire

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — A Warm Springs resident is dead after a mobile home fire Wednesday morning.

Fire investigators from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgen’s Office along with the Meriwether County Sheirff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to a release, the Meriwether County Fire Department was called to the mobile home in the 1100 block of River Road after a school bus driver reported seeing smoke and flames around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A large part of the mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

The fire caused approximately $25,000 worth of damage to the mobile home and still under investigation.