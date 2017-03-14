Troup Co. seeks help finding armed and dangerous fugitive

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man considered armed and dangerous is on the run from seven active warrants for his arrest, and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help in finding him.

Sargent Stewart Smith says the suspect, Cory David Williams, was last seen during a fight on Willowood Road in LaGrange at about 6:30 a.m. Smith says at some point during the altercation, shots were fired and Williams escaped in a silver Yukon SUV. Smith says the vehicle’s back window was also shot out. He adds the SUV had some sort of drive out tag on it and distinctive pink owl stickers on the back, side windows.

Williams is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted for a string of pending charges including aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery.

If anyone should see the vehicle or Cory Williams please dial 911 immediately. Law enforcement warns not to approach the suspector the vehicle. You may also call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case.