Troup Co. seeks help finding armed and dangerous fugitive

By Published: Updated:
Cory Williams (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man considered armed and dangerous is on the run from seven active warrants for his arrest, and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help in finding him.

Sargent Stewart Smith says the suspect, Cory David Williams, was last seen during a fight on Willowood Road in LaGrange at about 6:30 a.m. Smith says at some point during the altercation, shots were fired and Williams escaped in a silver Yukon SUV. Smith says the vehicle’s back window was also shot out. He adds the SUV had some sort of drive out tag on it and distinctive pink owl stickers on the back, side windows.

Suspect Cory Williams was last seen fleeing an altercation in this silver Yukon SUV. (Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Williams is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted for a string of pending charges including aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery.

If anyone should see the vehicle or Cory Williams please dial 911 immediately. Law enforcement warns not to approach the suspector the vehicle. You may also call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s