Sun Returns; Nights Turn Cold

A short stretch of cold weather will take us through the rest of the week with well below average temperatures and a likelihood we’ll see a widespread freeze at least one night and potentially more.

The major storm lashing the Northeast today had very little direct effect on our weather, with Columbus picking up a round of rain that left only .14″ in the city Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The indirect effects of the storm system are being felt here in the form of blustery northwest winds funneling in a cold air mass that originated in Canada. Wraparound clouds covered almost all of Georgia and Alabama this morning, but as drier air takes over the overcast is expected to break with skies going clear tonight.

That will allow for some cold morning temperatures across the Southeast, and a freeze warning is in effect for late tonight and early Wednesday for most of the News3 viewing area. Winds are expected to diminish this evening once the skies clear. Our coldest morning will likely be Thursday with the high center nearly overhead leading to calm winds and clear skies, which will allow lows to drop into the 20s over much of the region and a hard freeze possible in those normally freeze-prone locations.

Temperatures will begin a gradual warmup after bottoming out Thursday morning, and by the weekend we’re likely to be back near 70 degrees with that trend continuing further into next week. No rain is expected over the next 7 days other than a possible shower along a weak front moving in Saturday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast