Push to move elementary school custodians to middle and high schools in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — There are efforts underway to remove current custodians from dozens of elementary schools, putting them in middle and high schools.

“This is a calling not just a job. This is what they do,” Kathy Gierer.

She used to teach at Mathews elementary for almost forty years and she’s built relationships with many, including two custodians: Jo and Cleo.

“They were definitely stunned, I’m told when they heard the news,” says Gierer.

Muscogee County School board members say they’re working to get all elementary schools to outsource their custodians.

“This sweeping change should not make victims of our custodians by uprooting them some of them from places that they’ve been literally their whole lives,” says Gierer.

Right now, about five elementary schools outsource custodians.

There are about 30 in the district.

School board members say the goal is to have the custodians at the remaining elementary schools move to middle and high schools in the district.

Pat Hughley-Green is the school board chair.

She explains more about the elementary school custodian push.

“They pretty much have a start and end time. That request from the administration has come about because secondary education: middle school and high school have extra-curricular and after school activities and it’s hard to gauge a specific end time to have the buildings properly serviced,” says Hughley-Green.

Hughley-Green says outsourcing custodians at elementary schools would create a more efficient workflow.

She says if the proposal goes through all elementary school custodians will have a job.

They will all be employed by the Muscogee County School District.

“Keeping teams together custodial teams that work for MCSD who work well together who’ve built the camaraderie together, to try to move those teams together to the middle and high schools,” says Hughley-Green.