“Life-threatening” late winter storm lashes Northeast

NEW YORK (CBSN) — A powerful nor’easter is hitting the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off roads.

The National Weather Service issues blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

The storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph. Forecasters say coastal areas could see sleet and rain mix in during the day, which would cut down on snow amounts.

The weather service’s office near Philadelphia calls the storm “life-threatening” and warns people to “shelter in place.” Coastal flood warnings were in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

“A very strong winter storm could be life threatening for those who do not pay attention to safety precautions Tuesday morning,” the office says.

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 Tuesday flights are canceled. Amtrak canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor. In New York City, the above-ground portions of the subway system are currently shut down as of Tuesday morning.

Federal workers in the Washington area were told they could report to work three hours late or take leave or work from home.

In Massachusetts, where forecasts called for 12 to 18 inches of snow, Gov. Charlie Baker encourages motorists to stay off the roads and take public transit – and only if absolutely necessary. The fast snowfall rates will “create hazardous driving conditions across the Commonwealth,” he says.

Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere will be closed Tuesday.

Teams chasing college basketball’s title now contend with the unexpected wrinkle making last-minute travel plans difficult.

“We are closely tracking the weather and working with our travel partners and teams in the tournament to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and fans,” the NCAA says in a statement.

Villanova, top overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, left Philadelphia on Monday afternoon for Buffalo, New York, to get ahead of the storm.

Bank teller Jana White says her plans for riding out the storm included “lots of hot chocolate and a couple of sappy movies.” The 23-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, resident says she expects to get Tuesday off work.

“It’s a reminder that winter is always ready to take shot at you, so you have to stay prepared,” she says. “We’ve got food and snacks and drinks, so as long as the power stays on we should be in good shape.”

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan declares a state of emergency and urged residents not to be lulled into a false sense of security due to the mild winter.

“This is a serious winter storm,” Hogan says, adding some parts of the state could see 12 to 18 inches of snow. “It’s obviously going to be the biggest event we’ve had this season and people need to be prepared. They need to be safe.”

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says approximately 700 National Guard members would be deployed, along with more than 2,000 snow plows to try to keep up with the storm, which was expected to bring a foot or more of snow to some parts of the state.

The nor’easter comes a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Spring officially starts March 20.