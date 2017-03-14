Happy Pi Day! Enjoy a few $3.14 deals

Tuesday is National Pi Day, with participating businesses jumping into the mathematical fun and hoping to make a few bucks.

“Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world,” says the website PiDay.Org. “Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.”

Here’s a short list of Pi Day deals:

Your Pie — Offering all pizzas, regardless of toppings, for $3.14 one day only, as well as combo specials. Limit 2. Locations at 1019 Broadway until 10 p.m., and 5592 Whitesville Rd. until 9 p.m. www.yourpie.com and Facebook

Hungry Howie's — An online-only carryout deal, using the code "314DAY" for one medium one topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread. Location at 7590 Schomburg Road. www.hungryhowies.com

Stevi B's Pizza Buffet — Infinite buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink as well, using the code 4051. Location at 2301 Airport Thruway. Facebook

Bojangles — Offering three sweet potato pies for $3.14. Locations at 2883 Airport Thruway, 7660 Schomburg Road and 3264 Victory Drive. Facebook

(WRBL News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer contributed to this article.)