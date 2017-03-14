GBI offers $10K reward for information on missing Fargo man

FARGO, Ga – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is upping the stakes to find a man missing since February. A news release says the bureau now offers a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the location of 30-year-old Jacob “Jake” Dewitt Conner.

As News 3 reported, Conner went missing from a work site near Fargo, Georgia on February 1. He was last seen around Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road at about 4 p.m.

Conner is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. Conner was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants

Law enforcement agencies, family and friends have all searched for Cooper since his disappearance.

Conner’s mother spoke exclusively to WRBL News 3 back in February. She says as a father of a 6-month-old, her son would never just up and disappear.

“I just know in my heart of hearts, because of what he was telling me was going on, that someone has taken my son from me,” says Donna Conner-White.

Anyone with informationabout Conner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250, or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

Information may also be submitted to the GBI Tips Page online.