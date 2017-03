The rest of the week continues with these cool temperatures, but there will at least be plenty of sunshine. Upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Another freezing start Thursday morning into the upper 20s and warming only to the mid 50s. St. Patrick’s Day starts off cold but warms up nicely to the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday brings in our next chance of showers, although as of now – looks like most the rain will stay to our north.

