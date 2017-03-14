Columbus Lions prepare for season opener against Jacksonville Sharks

COLUMBUS, Ga. – It is finally game week for the Columbus Lions. And the defending AIF champions are looking to make a mark in the National Arena League this year. The Lions hit the practice field for the first time this week in preparation for their season opener against the Jacksonville Sharks.

Head coach Jason Gibson is back for his 11th season with the team. Like every year, there are quite a few new faces on the squad and Gibson says he’ll look for indoor football veterans like quarterback Mason Espinoza to lead the way this season. Mason says he’s ready to show Columbus what he’s got.

“Man we are excited to go. It’s only two weeks, but it’s so crazy to think about with all of the practice and all of the two-a-days, it really takes a toll on you. You know seeing the same people every day; we are excited to get out and see a different color uniform and go out and get at it,” says Espinoza.

Jason Gibson says they’ve done enough talking about this moment. He is eager to see how his team matches up with Jacksonville.

“No one’s been pressured, there’s been no adversity. It’s been a great camp and great team meetings and all that’s stuff great. We’ve won a bunch of games but no one’s really been backed into a corner to find out what they’re really made of yet. You try to simulate that in practice but you can’t. And we’ll find out in a couple of days,” says Gibson.

Kick off is this Friday at 7pm in the Jungle.