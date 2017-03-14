Colorado man accused of going to Georgia for sex with teen

By Published:
(KKTV)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say traveled to Georgia intending to have sex with an underage girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in a news release Monday 48-year-old Richard Andrew Mennemeyer of Northglenn, Colorado, was arrested without incident Saturday.

The GBI says Mennemeyer believed he had set up a meeting with a 14-year-old girl to have sex but had actually been communicating with undercover law enforcement officers.

Mennemeyer is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation. He was being held at the Richmond County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Mennemeyer worked as a commercial truck driver. The GBI says he was previously convicted in Colorado in 1999 for sexual assault on a child.

