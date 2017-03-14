Club Medallion owner decides to permanently shut down the club

Related Coverage Two men shot at Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Club Medallion owner, Tyrome Tukes, says effective Monday, Club Medallion will be permanently shut down.

Tukes says the incident over the weekend where two men were shot outside the club was the final nail in the coffin.

“I can’t go any longer,” Tukes said. “I don’t have the energy, and I don’t have the time to sit in a courtroom explaining to someone’s parent what happened to their son or daughter or whatever the case may be. I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do. I’ve gotta shut it down.”

Tuesday, Tukes began the process of getting the licenses for the business pulled.

He added that he does not promote or tolerate violence, and offered his apologies to all of those who attended the event this past weekend.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said that she hates the fact that Tukes, a business owner had to shut his doors because of this, but said it was a decision that he had to make. Mayor Tomlinson added that she thinks the city would have assessed the history of the club to see if this was an isolated incident or something that had happened on various occasions.

“When you bring your risk-based life to that club, you are putting that individual’s livelihood at stake, and you are jeopardizing the community atmosphere and good time that other people who go to that establishment like to enjoy,” Mayor Tomlinson said.

“By me shutting this facility down, does it stop?” Tukes said. “That’s the question. How does it stop or will it stop? I don’t think so. It’s going to move to another location. It’s not the club. It’s not the business. It’s not the owner. It’s the people that come to the business.”

Tukes said that if he does decide to open another establishment, it will be for folks 25 and over and will feature a dress code.