Bentley: ‘Feeling great’ after heart arrhythmia treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Robert Bentley says he is “feeling great” after being briefly hospitalized for a heart arrhythmia last week.

The governor said Tuesday that he was doing well after his bout with the irregular heartbeat. The 74-year-old governor was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South last week because of atrial fibrillation.

Bentley, who is a doctor, said he recognized the abnormal heartbeat and went to the hospital. Doctors performed a cardiac procedure to bring his heartbeat back to normal rhythm. He was released later in the day

The governor said he is fine and has had no problems since then.

Atrial fibrillation is a type of heart arrhythmia that can increase the risk of a stroke if left untreated.