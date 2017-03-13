Well known veterinarian hanging up the stethoscope

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dr. Hank Hall has been faithfully caring for local four-legged friends over four decades.

Northside Animal Hospital has been Dr. Hank Hall’s home away from home for over 40 years. He along with fellow Veterinarian Keith Myers set up shop here on Veterans Parkway in January of 1976. Two years after Hank graduated from Auburn Vet School.

“We had an open house for all the older vets in town…meet the new kids on the block. One of them in particular, Dr. Ed Brown, came over and put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘You got a nice place here, but you’re going to starve to death.’ Two years later we had to add on,” says Hank.

Hank believes hard work and persistence pays off.

“I felt like I’ve lived a charmed life. Worked hard…that’s all I know. My dad was a hard worker, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that work ethic,” says Hank.

That same work ethic paid off in college. Hank played on the Auburn football team under legendary coach Shug Jordan.

“You went both ways at that time. I played tailback and safety. I actually started at tailback my sophomore year and got moved to defense my junior and senior year,” says Hank.

Hank new in college that his career would not be spent preventing touchdowns. But rather preventing rabies and heartworms.

“That’s all I ever wanted to be was a veterinarian. I was always the guy that brought the dogs home, the cats, the strays,” says Hank.

And there are pet owners and pets all over the valley area who are glad he followed his heart.

“In my world you have a patient and you have a client. I can be the best surgeon, the best diagnostician. But if I’m gruff or have a terrible bedside manner, you’re out the door and never going back,” says Hank.

Hank’s demeanor with both pet and client has kept the doors on his animal hospital swinging for over 40 years. So what convinced Hank to hang up his stethoscope now? For one, he turned 70 his last birthday. He wants to spend more time with his wife and family.

“I’m the least traveled person you can talk to today or any day. I’m always the one who kept the animals while everybody…I live vicariously through other people. Now it’s time for me to do some of that,” says Hank.

Dr. Hall was a weekly guest on our 5 p.m. news for a number of years. The thing he says he will miss the most, seeing the clients who have become friends over the years.