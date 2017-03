Between the hour of sleep lost over the weekend and the dreary weather today, you may feel like you could go for a nap!

Today is the day to do it since it’s officially “National Napping Day.”

It’s observed the day following the return of Daylight Saving Time. This year, it also happens to be a Monday.

Coincidence? We think not.

Enjoy!

It's Monday. We lost an hour of sleep. It's snowing. It's cold. You want some good news? It's #NationalNappingDay. Celebrate irresponsibly! pic.twitter.com/PEIE5gL3HL — Dan Harland (@DanHarland) March 13, 2017