Showers out by morning, then cold moves-in

Clearly I’m not banking on any snow historically for us this far south, since 13 March was the latest we’ve seen historically…

At a quick glance your seven day forecast will be breezy and gusty with lower 50s. Coming up Wednesday and Thursday morning frost, with the possibility of seeing freeze warnings issued, because of the early blooming we’ve had this could cause some damage to tender plants and vegetables. Sub-freezing temperatures for Wednesday, and Thursday morning for several hours. Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) there will be some additional warming into the mid-60s through the weekend. A few showers are present Saturday from a fast-moving system, which clips the region but weakens as it brushes across the two-state area. The good news is by Sunday a nice day, becoming mostly sunny near 70°. Early next week becoming drier, mild or seasonal for this time of year. Don’t forget to check out March for Meals on directservices’s website locally here in Columbus. See how you can volunteer and how this great program and give back.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast