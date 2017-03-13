Richards Middle School student arrested with BB gun on campus

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police say a 13-year-old boy will face charges after bringing a BB gun to school Friday.

An off-duty police officer reports being called to Richards Middle School on Edgewood Road at about 11 a.m. in reference to a student with a weapon. The report says the officer working part time for the Muscogee County School District took the boy into custody.

Sargent Art Sheldon tells News 3 the boy now faces charges for carrying a weapon inside a school zone. He will also appear in juvenile court.

A department release says the case is under investigation.