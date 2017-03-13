Poland investigators confirm Minnesota san was once Nazi commander

By Published:
Michael Karkoc (CBS)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prosecutor in Poland says evidence shows without doubt a Minnesota man was a Nazi unit commander suspected of contributing to the death of 44 Poles.

Robert Janicki says various evidence gathered in years of investigation into U.S. citizen Michael K. confirmes “100 percent” that he was a World War II commander of a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion, which is accused of burning villages and killing civilians in Poland.

The Associated Press has identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc.

Karkoc’s family denies that he was involved in any war crimes.

Prosecutors of the state National Remembrance Institute have asked a local court in Poland to issue an arrest warrant for Karkoc. If granted, Poland would seek his extradition, Janicki says.

