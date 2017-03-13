Phenix City police correct report of man shot Sunday

Related Coverage Man found dead in front of Phenix City home, police investigating case as homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Police say a man seemingly shot in the head Sunday afternoon in fact wasn’t shot at all. An autopsy report Monday reveals the supposed “gunshot wound” was actually blunt force trauma from a vehicle impact.

As News 3 reported, officers were called to a medical call in the 400 block of Brickyard Road Sunday at about 12:50 p.m. EDT. Officers say they found an unidentified man in the street in front of a home suffering a wound to the head.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. initially reported the cause of death as a gunshot wound and ruled the case a homicide.

Lieutenant Angela Leslie says the case will now be changed to a homicide by vehicle. She says investigators now believe the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the man or the accident should call Phenix City Police Department Lt. Angela Leslie at 334-448-2825 or Lt. Steve Nolin 334-448-2835. Callers may also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 706-225-4108.