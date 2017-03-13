Opelika’s Rakavious Chambers wins National High School Heart of the Arts Award

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — RaKavius Chambers, a senior at Opelika High School (OHS), has been selected the 2017 Section 3 recipient of the “National High School Heart of the Arts Award” by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The National High School Heart of the Arts Award was created by the NFHS to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts that represent the core mission of education-based activities. This is the fourth year that the National High School Heart of the Arts Award has been offered.

At an imposing 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Chambers, who excelled for the OHS Show Choir, Symphonic Band and Theatre Troup and also was a football standout who signed with Duke University last month, is near the top of his class with a 4.4 grade-point average on a 4.0 weighted scale.

Nominated by the AHSAA, Chambers has been in the OHS Show Choir for four years – and earned “Freshman of the Year” honors as a ninth-grader. In addition to singing and dancing in OHS Show Choir productions, Chambers has been a willing stage hand setting up equipment and props for the productions.

However, perhaps his “biggest role” was when he played the lead role of God in the school’s production of “Children of Eden” at the Walter Trumbauer Theatre Festival in Florence. The group won the state competition and is now preparing for the national competition. He also sits as first chair in the saxophone section for Opelika’s Symphonic Band.

Chambers, who also volunteers his time to tutor fellow OHS students and mentor elementary school students, was named the national recipient of the Watkins Award on March 1. That award is presented annually to the top African-American high school scholar-athlete in the nation as determined by the National Alliance of African-American Athletes. He is also a Bryant-Jordan Regional winner in Class 6A for 2017.

The son of a former Auburn University linebacker, Chambers will attend Duke University, where he plans to play football and study medicine. As a seventh-grader, Chambers was selected a “Duke University Scholar,” which goes to academically gifted students with exceptional potential on their SAT-10 test scores. He attended a Duke Medical Camp last summer, where his motivation to become a heart surgeon became even more intensified.

Chambers’ selection marks the second straight year that the AHSAA’s nominee has captured the NFHS Section 3 Heart of the Arts Award. Dale County High School’s marching band and its band director Sherri Miller received the Section 3 and overall national Heart of the Arts Award in 2016.

Nominations for this award were generated through NFHS member state associations and reviewed by the NFHS National High School Heart of the Arts Award Selection Committee composed of state association staff members.

The 2017 NFHS Heart of the Arts recipient is Josephine (Josie) Ross of St. Louis Park (Minnesota) Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School.

Ross has participated in numerous performing arts activities, including debate, speech and choir. Among her many awards in this area are the Minnesota State High School League ExCEL Award and the Benilde-St. Margaret’s School Outstanding Character Award.

However, it is the realm of theatre that could accurately be described as her true passion. Among her theatre accomplishments, she’s a four-year cast member of the One-Act Play, a performer in multiple school musicals and plays, and has received several Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Theatre Awards. She has also worked diligently in her Minnesota community to help those disabilities have the opportunity to enjoy the arts as well as working to combat student bullying.

The NFHS eight Heart of the Arts Section recipients include:

Section 1 – Lindsay Daugherty, student, Barrington (Rhode Island) High School

Section 2 – Christian Ellis, student, Woodbridge (Virginia) Senior High School

Section 3 – RaKavius Chambers, student, Opelika (Alabama) High School

Section 4 – Sabrina Kenoun, student, Buffalo Grove (Illinois) High School

Section 5 – Josephine Ross, student, St. Louis Park (Minnesota) Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School

Section 6 – The Premont Mighty Cowboy Band and Mariachi Estrella, Premont (Texas) High School

Section 7 – Susan Seep, instructor, Scottsdale (Arizona) Horizon High School

Section 8 – Abby Kellems, student, Corvallis (Oregon) High School

About the Award

The NFHS divides the nation into eight geographical sections. The states in Section 3 are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

While the national winner will be recognized June 29 at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, the section winners will be recognized within their respective states and will receive awards before the end of the current school year.

The National High School Heart of the Arts Award was started in 2014. Including this year, four individuals and Dale County’s band have been chosen national award recipients.

COURTESY AHSAA MEDIA RELATIONS

