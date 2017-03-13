Veteran who served in Afghanistan gets reunited with service dog after 5 years

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — We have a heart-wrenching story about a man and man’s best friend.

Monday, a veteran who served in Afghanistan was reunited with his service dog.

The two hadn’t seen each other in years.

Peterson works as a fireman in Janesville, Wisconsin now.

He says this opportunity was an offer he just couldn’t refuse.

“We were inseparable. We slept in the same rooms. We always walked together, ran together. We’re..just an inseparable pair,” says Peterson.

Peterson shares a fond memory of working with Fred.

“His big thing was working. He has to work. He doesn’t like free time. He’s just dedicated to the job. We’d always have to set up different hides, let ‘em go search and make him work even when it was his off time. He just wanted to work, work work,” says Peterson.

Fred’s current handler, A Georgia State Patrol trooper, had similar things to say.

“He’s very cordial with me and my immediate family and past that…he’s all work,” says Trooper Scotty Smith.

The reunion was made possible through a fundraiser called ‘Puttin On The Dog’.

Carleen Frokjer is the chairwoman.

“Different from your typical ladies luncheons. We have a fashion show and also feature some of our adoptable dogs from the shelter. We have vendors,” says Frokjer.

Forty-five thousand dollars was raised last year.

This year, they’re hoping to surpass that amount.