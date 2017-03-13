No one injured in Columbus apartment fire Sunday night

anvplayer video=”1278029″]

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local apartment complex and its residents are cleaning up the pieces of destruction after a fire blazed through several homes Sunday night.

Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores tells News 3 firefighters got the call around 7:45 p.m. Sunday of a two alarm fire at Sherwood Arms Apartments. The complex is located on Baker Plaza Dr.

Shores says 13 units responded to the fire. There were no reported injuries. However, about six of the 20 living units were significantly damaged. As a result, several people were displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross is helping people to recover from the destructive flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.