Local man faces hit-and-run charges after allegedly hitting 3-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga — A Columbus man faces hit-and-run charges Monday after police say he hit a 3-year-old girl while driving in an apartment complex and didn’t report the accident.

A police report says 39-year-old Adam Comstock was allegedly driving though The Palms Apartments complex on Double Churches road Saturday when the young girl darted into the roadway. The report says Comstock’s SUV hit the girl, bruising her forehead and causing scrapes to her face.

The report also says the incident happened at about 9:45 a.m., but wasn’t reported until almost four hours later when the girl was taken to Martin Army Community Hospital. The girl’s mother tells police the SUV’s driver did not give her any information before leaving the scene.

Doctors say the injured girl does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

Comstock was arrested later Saturday afternoon and taken to Muscogee County Jail. He is set to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.