I-85 northbound lanes to close for bridge repair

SHORTER, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation announces a portion of I-85 will be closed while crews repair damage from a three car accident Friday.

ADOT says only one northbound lane will be open to traffic between mile markers 22 and 26. Workers will be in the area repairing damage to a bridge support.

Alabama State Troopers say a 16-month-old toddler and a 55-year-old man were killed Friday when the car they were riding in hit a tractor trailer, then another car at about 6:30 p.m. The crash caused damage to the bridge support now under repair.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

ADOT did not give a timeline as to the length of the repairs. The department urges all motorists to approach this area of I-85 northbound with extreme caution.