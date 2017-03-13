Funding approved for local college and career academy

By Published: Updated:
High school students in the Chattahoochee Valley will soon have a new academy in the area to expose them to new careers.
High school students in the Chattahoochee Valley will soon have a new academy in the area to expose them to new careers.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The next evolution in education is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley with the recent approval of legislative funding. Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle signed a $3.1 million grant, which will fund a new college and career academy.

High school students in the Chattahoochee Valley will soon have a new academy in the area to expose them to new careers.
High school students in the Chattahoochee Valley will soon have a new academy in the area to expose them to new careers.

Many educators and other administrators believe the money will benefit thousands of students for years to come. Sen. Ed Harbison (D-GA, Columbus) sponsored the efforts to bring a college and career academy to the Chattahoochee Valley. There are currently about 40 such schools in Georgia. The specialized charter school will run through partnerships between Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and other area businesses and industries.

Sen. Harbison calls the millions of dollars in funding an answer to some serious indictments on the lack of competitiveness in the Georgia Public School system. He says the college and career academy will develop a new crop of students for an evolving workforce.

Stakeholders celebrate an evolution in education in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Stakeholders celebrate an evolution in education in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“It means a lot for the development of high school and college level programs and to train our students for quality, in-demand jobs right now,” Sen. Harbison said. “It’s like putting your money where your mouth is and backing it up, and expressing real support and real care.”

Georgia has about 40 college and career academies statewide (Courtesy: http://georgiacareeracademies.org)
Georgia has about 40 college and career academies statewide (Courtesy: http://georgiacareeracademies.org)

The new school will be located near Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Some of the college and career academy programs will be scattered throughout the Columbus area as well.

He says it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach anymore. This new college and career academy, he says, is designed for students to get a personal hands-on learning experience. He says it will give them a head start on their careers. For more information, please click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s