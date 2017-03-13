Funding approved for local college and career academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The next evolution in education is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley with the recent approval of legislative funding. Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle signed a $3.1 million grant, which will fund a new college and career academy.

Many educators and other administrators believe the money will benefit thousands of students for years to come. Sen. Ed Harbison (D-GA, Columbus) sponsored the efforts to bring a college and career academy to the Chattahoochee Valley. There are currently about 40 such schools in Georgia. The specialized charter school will run through partnerships between Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and other area businesses and industries.

Sen. Harbison calls the millions of dollars in funding an answer to some serious indictments on the lack of competitiveness in the Georgia Public School system. He says the college and career academy will develop a new crop of students for an evolving workforce.

“It means a lot for the development of high school and college level programs and to train our students for quality, in-demand jobs right now,” Sen. Harbison said. “It’s like putting your money where your mouth is and backing it up, and expressing real support and real care.”

The new school will be located near Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Some of the college and career academy programs will be scattered throughout the Columbus area as well.

He says it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach anymore. This new college and career academy, he says, is designed for students to get a personal hands-on learning experience. He says it will give them a head start on their careers. For more information, please click here.