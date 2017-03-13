Conway suggests surveillance of Trump went beyond phones

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is suggesting alleged government surveillance of Donald Trump during his campaign may have gone beyond the president’s accusation that Barack Obama had his phones tapped.

Conway tells New Jersey’s Bergen County Record “there are many ways to surveil each other.” She says “you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets – any number of ways.” Conway didn’t offer any evidence for the remark.

It follows Trump’s claim that Obama had “wires tapped” at Trump Tower before the election. Trump hasn’t provided evidence and Obama has denied the accusation.

FBI director James Comey has privately urged the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s claim but has not come forward to do so himself.