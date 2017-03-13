Auburn High School alum DeMarcus Ware retires from NFL

COLUMBUS, Ga – Former Auburn High School and Troy University star football player DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons. Ware began playing football in his junior season while attending Auburn, suiting up for the Tigers from 1999-2000. He signed to play at Troy University in 2001.

Ware was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft with the 11th overall pick.

Below is the AP story of Ware’s retirement

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – DeMarcus Ware won’t be returning to the Dallas Cowboys nor the Denver Broncos as expected. The 12-year NFL veteran is instead retiring from the NFL.

Ware announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Next to a split image of the Cowboys and Broncos, Ware wrote, “After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career. Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long-term health of quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.”

Ware’s decision is a shocker.

Just two months ago, he scoffed at those suggesting he might have played his last NFL game after he missed the Broncos’ season finale to undergo lower back surgery.

After he announced his retirement, the Broncos tweeted, “See you in Canton.”