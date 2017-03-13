A Cold Rain, then Chilly Sunshine

The developing storm system sweeping through the Midwest will deliver us a shot of rain late today through tonight before it redevelops and intensifies along the east coast, producing a blizzard in some areas and heavy wind-whipped snow in many of the highly populated I-95 corridor cities.

We’ve been chilly since Sunday, when the high in Columbus could only manage 48º under cloudy skies. We’ll be topping out at about the same level today since a wedge of cool air remains and the sun is unlikely to reappear. Rain will move in and move out quickly tonight as the winter storm develops to our north and east, which will spare Georgia of any snow but pull down a plentiful supply of cold air for the next few days.

On Tuesday, skies will clear and the sun will return along with brisk northwest winds, but the Canadian air mass is likely to send temperatures plunging Tuesday night down to lows near freezing Wednesday morning. The coldest morning could actually wind up being Thursday as winds die down and skies clear; a hard freeze may be possible in some of the locally colder areas surrounding Columbus.

We’ll stay sunny and below average in temperatures the rest of the week, then warm up a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain around Saturday.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast