2 remaining Obama-era prosecutors step down in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The remaining two U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Barack Obama in Alabama have stepped down.

U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown of Mobile has resigned and is being replaced on an interim basis by his top assistant, Steve Butler. Brown had served in the position since 2009.

George Beck has resigned after six years as U.S. attorney in Montgomery. There’s no immediate word on his interim replacement.

Both Brown and Beck stepped aside following a White House decision to replace all remaining U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Obama. Such changes aren’t unusual when a new party takes control.

The U.S. attorney in Birmingham, Joyce Vance, retired in January before President Donald Trump took office. Her former chief assistant, Robert Posey, is serving on an acting basis.