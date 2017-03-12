Project Prom gives free dresses to girls in need

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.- On Saturday more than 150 ladies were able to get free prom dresses, shoes and accessories.

The Junior League of Columbus hosted Project Prom, which has helped hundreds of high school girls over the years.

The organization gives away free dresses to high school juniors and seniors.

There were more than 1,000 dresses for girls to choose from.

The left over items will be used next year to help other high school juniors and seniors in need.

If you’re interested in donating a prom dress click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s