Project Prom gives free dresses to girls in need

COLUMBUS, Ga.- On Saturday more than 150 ladies were able to get free prom dresses, shoes and accessories.

The Junior League of Columbus hosted Project Prom, which has helped hundreds of high school girls over the years.

The organization gives away free dresses to high school juniors and seniors.

There were more than 1,000 dresses for girls to choose from.

The left over items will be used next year to help other high school juniors and seniors in need.

If you’re interested in donating a prom dress click here.