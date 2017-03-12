One shot, one stabbed in two separate Lee County bar accidents

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two separate incidents at local bars ended in a shooting and a stabbing. Officials say one victim was shot, and another victim was stabbed with a bottle early Saturday morning. Deputies first responded to a reported shooting at Rhythm and Blues Club, located on Highway 29 in Valley, Ala. around 3 a.m. CST.

Deputies say they found a 26-year-old man shot in the hip. Witnesses say the victim was arguing with another man just before he was shot. The victim went to East Alabama Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. the victim says he will not press charges against the gunman. This incident comes nearly two weeks after one person was shot and another was hit with a bottle during a fight.

About 20 minutes after deputies responded to a shooting, officials received a call about a man who was stabbed at Del Ranch Bar and Grill. The bar is located on Lee Rd. 430 near Smiths Station.

Officials tell News 3 a 37-year-old man from Hatchechubbee, Ala. was hit with a bottle and stabbed in the neck with a piece of broken glass. The victim went to Midtown Medical Center. Officials say he is expected to recover from his injuries as well.

Deputies tell News 3 another man at the same bar pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the crowd. Both suspects managed to escape the bar before deputies arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651. The Lee County Crime Stoppers Tip Line is also available at 1-888-522-7847.